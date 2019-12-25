Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bittrex, Kryptono and BiteBTC. Gifto has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Kryptono, Allbit, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Binance, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

