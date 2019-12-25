Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $5,514.00 and $2.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,889,967 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,263 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.