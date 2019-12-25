Ravencoin Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $115.04 million and $8.90 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,145,990,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, TradeOgre, QBTC, Graviex, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.