Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.00 Target Price for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CTS by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CTS by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CTS by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,708 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CTS by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $957.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

