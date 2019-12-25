Brokerages Set 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Target Price at $68.88

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 166,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,494. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 58.com by 13.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in 58.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,224,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in 58.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 217,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in 58.com by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 19,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.