Brokerages Set 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Target Price at $68.88

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 166,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,494. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 58.com by 13.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in 58.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,224,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in 58.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 217,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in 58.com by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 19,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

