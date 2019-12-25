-$0.12 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $254,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.87. 145,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.04.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.