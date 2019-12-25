Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cloudera reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,053. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. Insiders sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $131,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cloudera by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 185.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.