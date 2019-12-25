Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,388. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

