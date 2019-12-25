Zacks: Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Twin River Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $25.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRWH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,575. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

