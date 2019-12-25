Zacks: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the third quarter worth $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Culp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock remained flat at $$14.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,006. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

