Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.31

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.31 and traded as low as $89.43. Kier Group shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 535,599 shares.

KIE has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

In related news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

