WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.42. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 6,374 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $31,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $3,518,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

