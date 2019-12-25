EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.22. EXXARO RESOURCE/S shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

