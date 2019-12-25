Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.60

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.60 and traded as low as $67.50. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 142,236 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

