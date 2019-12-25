Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.57. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 6,990 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.