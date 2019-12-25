Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.57. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 6,990 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.
