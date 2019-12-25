Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $10.17. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 497 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 35,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $336,962.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,569 shares of company stock valued at $635,935. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

