SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $0.87. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 4,991 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Permian Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

