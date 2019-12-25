Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.51. Koss shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOSS. TheStreet lowered Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of 162.99 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

