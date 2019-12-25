Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $519.71

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.71 and traded as high as $559.60. Robert Walters shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 13,065 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $433.04 million and a PE ratio of 12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 544.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44.

In related news, insider Steven Cooper purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285 ($3,005.79).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.