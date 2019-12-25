Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $861.22

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $861.22 and traded as high as $931.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $925.50, with a volume of 55,895 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,295 ($17.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 235.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 869.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 915.32.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

