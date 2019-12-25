Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.68. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,841,731 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 743,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

