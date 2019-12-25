Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.96

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and traded as high as $35.04. Capital Power shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 259,453 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$484.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Corp will post 1.8157963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.