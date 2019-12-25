Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.42. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,582,664 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.60.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

