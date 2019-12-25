B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.38

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and traded as high as $266.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 7,972 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.28. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Marsh purchased 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525.76 ($12,530.60). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($397.16). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,559 shares of company stock worth $4,048,678.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.