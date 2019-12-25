Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.16. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 794,888 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.87.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

