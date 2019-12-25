Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IDLB stock remained flat at $$28.48 on Wednesday. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $28.92.

Dividend History for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

