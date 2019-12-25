WINk Market Cap Reaches $18.81 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 9% lower against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000985 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

