Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 37,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

