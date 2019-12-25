Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

PEY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 59,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,099. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

