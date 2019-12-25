Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) Declares $0.19 — Dividend

Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Global Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco Global Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

