Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Dividend History for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

