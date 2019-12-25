Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.46

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.458 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

IEMV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

