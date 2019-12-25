NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0006

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $53.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021803 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

