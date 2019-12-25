Stipend Price Reaches $0.0182 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market cap of $208,556.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,463,806 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

