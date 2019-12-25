Universa Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,158.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.