Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Hits $0.0001

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $11,829.00 and $45,044.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,250,849 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

