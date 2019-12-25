Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 61.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $226,325.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058956 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072555 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.18 or 0.99618391 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001882 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

