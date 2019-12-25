Zacks: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given $7.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Research Corp Acacia purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Drive Shack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Drive Shack stock remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.