Critical Survey: American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank (OTCMKTS:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 6 5 0 2.45 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 19.76% 15.69% 0.91% American Business Bank 25.84% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and American Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 2.28 $8.78 billion $5.03 11.11 American Business Bank $74.09 million 3.78 $16.39 million N/A N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

