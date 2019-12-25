Tierion Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. Tierion has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $559,737.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

