Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Dividend History for Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF)

