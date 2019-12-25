Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

RIDV traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Dividend History for Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RIDV)

Latest News

