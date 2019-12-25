Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4231 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

