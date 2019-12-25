Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4231 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Read More: Derivative

Dividend History for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share
Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42
Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share
Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share
Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share
Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report