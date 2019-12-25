Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

