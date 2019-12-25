Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3783 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of IMFP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

