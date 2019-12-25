Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0598 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,011. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

