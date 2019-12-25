Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

PBDM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

