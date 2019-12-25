Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3064 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,595. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

