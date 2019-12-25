Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. McKesson reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.81. 320,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

