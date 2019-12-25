Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.52.

CHTR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.86. The stock had a trading volume of 463,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $485.99.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,937,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,444,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

